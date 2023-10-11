Trending
Lourdes Leon honors mom Madonna with 'Spelling' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Lourdes Leon released a single and music video for "Spelling," an homage to Madonna's song "Frozen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Lourdes Leon released a single and music video for "Spelling," an homage to Madonna's song "Frozen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Lourdes Leon is honoring her mom, pop star Madonna, with a new song.

The 26-year-old singer and model released a single and music video for the song "Spelling" on Wednesday. Leon released the song under the name Lolahol.

Leon, the daughter of Madonna and actor Carlos Leon, said in a post on Instagram that "Spelling" is an homage to Madonna's song "Frozen."

"This piece is very special. It's an homage to my mother's timeless piece of art 'Frozen.' That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere here, and hope that this translates," she wrote.

The "Spelling" video shows Leon give witchy vibes as she dances in the forest under the moonlight.

"Frozen" is the lead single from Madonna's album Ray of Light, released in 1998. The video has a palette and aesthetic similar to Leon's video, with Madonna wearing a black gown and dancing in the desert.

"Spelling" is Leon's third single. She released her debut EP, Go, in 2022.

