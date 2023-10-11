Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 11, 2023 / 10:50 AM

'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama

By Annie Martin
Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
1 of 5 | Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Iron Claw.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Wednesday featuring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Advertisement

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. The film explores the true story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers whose tragedies outside of the ring became known as the "Von Erich curse."

The trailer shows brothers Kevin (Efron), Kerry (White), David (Harris Dickinson) and Mike Von Erich (Stanley Simons) create a wrestling dynasty in the 1960s at the behest of their father, former wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).

The siblings find success in the ring but the trailer hints at their personal tragedies.

Maura Tierney, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Lily James also star.

A24 previously shared a first-look photo for the film.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters Dec. 22.

The film will be Efron's first since The Greatest Beer Run Ever, released in September 2022. White stars on the Hulu series The Bear.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
Movies // 4 hours ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Dream Scenario," which screened at Beyond Fest, is a surreal fantasy comedy with a message about fleeting fame.
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released two new videos and four posters for "The Marvels" on Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 10.
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes clip from "Trolls Band Together" on Tuesday. The third film in the animated musical series features Justin Timberlake singing an old *NSYNC hit.
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Alan Lau's "Rather Be Ashes Than Dust" is a probing and painful documentary about Hong Kong's 2019 protests that premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.
'Candy Cane Lane' photos introduce Eddie Murphy holiday comedy
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Candy Cane Lane' photos introduce Eddie Murphy holiday comedy
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Prime Video.
'Pain Hustlers' trailer: Emily Blunt joins Chris Evans at pharma start-up
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pain Hustlers' trailer: Emily Blunt joins Chris Evans at pharma start-up
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Pain Hustlers," a new crime drama directed by David Yates and starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, is coming to Netflix.
'The Color Purple': Taraji P. Henson sings in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Color Purple': Taraji P. Henson sings in new trailer
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," a new film based on the Alice Walker novel and starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson, opens in December.
'Robocop Returns' not moving forward with 'Wolf Like Me' creator
Movies // 1 day ago
'Robocop Returns' not moving forward with 'Wolf Like Me' creator
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Abe Forsythe said after a year and a half of development, his "Robocop Returns" sequel is not moving forward.
'Snow White': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration of classic film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Snow White': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration of classic film
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will get a 4K restoration in honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.
'Maria' photos introduce Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas
Movies // 1 day ago
'Maria' photos introduce Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie will play opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria," a new film from "Jackie" director Pablo Larrain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
'The Color Purple': Taraji P. Henson sings in new trailer
'The Color Purple': Taraji P. Henson sings in new trailer
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement