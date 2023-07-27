'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron film to open in December

1/4

Zac Efron stars in the new sports drama "The Iron Claw." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Iron Claw will open in theaters in December. A24 announced a holiday release for the sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson on Thursday. Advertisement

"Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin's THE IRON CLAW," the studio tweeted alongside a first-look photo for the film.

Variety said The Iron Claw will officially open Dec. 22, the same day as the Universal and Illumination animated film Migration. The DC superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open earlier that week.

Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin's THE IRON CLAW. In theaters everywhere this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rVcWxYEOQ0— A24 (@A24) July 27, 2023

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene). The film explores the true story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers whose tragedies outside the ring became known as the "Von Erich curse."

Advertisement

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, with White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.

The Iron Claw will mark Efron's first film since The Greatest Beer Run Ever, released on Apple TV+ in September 2022. White stars on the Hulu series The Bear.