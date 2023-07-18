Trending
July 18, 2023 / 1:26 PM

'Migration' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks star in animated film

By Annie Martin
Kumail Nanjiani has a starring voice role in the new animated comedy "Migration." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Kumail Nanjiani has a starring voice role in the new animated comedy "Migration." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new film Migration.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated comedy Tuesday featuring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks.

Migration is written by Mike White (The White Lotus) and directed by Benjamin Renner. The film follows a family of mallard ducks -- dad Mack (Nanjiani), mom Pam (Banks), son Dax (Caspar Jennings) and daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) -- who migrate from New England to Jamaica.

"As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other -- and themselves than they ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.

Awkwafina, Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell and Danny DeVito also have voice roles.

Illumination shared a teaser for the film in April.

Migration opens in theaters Dec. 22.

As a studio, Illumination is known for Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing.

