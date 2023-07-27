Trending
July 27, 2023

'Castlevania: Nocturne' teaser explores Richter Belmont's origins

By Annie Martin

July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Castlevania: Nocturne.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated dark fantasy action series Thursday.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a spinoff of Castlevania, which had a four-season run on Netflix. Both shows are inspired by the Castlevania series of video games by Konami.

Nocturne is set during the French Revolution and explores the origin story of Richter Belmont. The show described as "a gripping story of love and loss" that marks "an evolution" of the original series.

In the trailer, Richter is seen taking on "the vampire messiah" and her followers.

Nocturne is written and created by Clive Bradley, with Kevin Kolde as showrunner. The series is produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation.

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix.

