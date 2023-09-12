MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Shakira and Sean 'Diddy' Combs win big

1 of 6 | Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated Tuesday night in New Jersey with host Nicki Minaj, a big *NSYNC reunion, two Taylor Swift wins and the Video Vanguard Award for Shakira. Legendary rapper Lil Wayne opened the show at Prudential Center in Newark, bringing the audience to their feet with "Uproar" and "Kat Food" followed by Olivia Rodrigo performing her lead single "Vampire" from her sophomore album Guts. Advertisement

The first award of the night was presented, in an historic reunion, by all five members of *NSYNC, who appeared together on stage for the first time in 10 years.

Justin Timberlake was joined by Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, J.C. Chasez, and Joey Fatone to present the VMA for the Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift, who wore a black dress with a slit. Swift leads the night with eight nominations.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said, while accepting the award from *NSYNC.

"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is," Swift said. "You're pop personified to receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much."

Taylor Swift also took home the award for Song of the Year for "Anti-Hero."

"We'll be making music together until 2089," Swift said in a shoutout to her producer, Jack Antonoff, referring to their first collaboration with 1989.

Cardi B. And Megan Thee Stallion reunited to perform their latest collaboration "Bongos," released Friday.

Demi Lovato was up next, performing a rock medley of her three biggest hits, including "Heart Attack," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer," which will be part of a new album Revamped.

The K-Pop award, presented by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, went to Stray Kids for its single "S-Class." It is the group's first VMA win.

"We've been making music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us," said Bang Chan, who was joined onstage by band members Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The moon statue for best R&B went to SZA's "Shirt." The singer was not at the VMAs to accept the award.

Following am energetic performance from Doja Cat, who performed her single "Attention," it was Shakira's turn.

Shakira had the crowd on its feet, including Taylor Swift, as she danced her way through a medley of her greatest hits during a 10-minute performance.

The singer received MTV's coveted Vanguard Video Award, which is presented "in recognition of an artists' overall achievements in music and film but is sometimes handed out as a lifetime achievement award," according to MTV.

Shakira, who made history as the first South American and second Latina to win the award, is the best-selling artist of all time with 95 million records sold worldwide. She thanked those who helped her with her visual career before honoring her fans.

"I want to share this award with my fans who always support me through thick and thin," she said in her acceptance speech, as the crowd cheered.

Billy Porter introduced MTV VMA host Nicki Minaj, who debuted a new song from Pink Friday 2 and performed her latest single Last Time I Saw You.

The next award was for Best Latin, which went to Brazilian artist Anitta for "Funk Rave." The singer beat out Shakira who was also nominated for the award, along with Bad Bunny and Karol G.

"Thank you so much to my fans. Without you I would be nothing," Anitta said, as she promised the "world will hear more Brazilian funk!"

Rapper, actor and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, was honored with MTV's Global Icon award, which celebrates an artist whose "unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

Combs, 53, who is nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony, performed a number of hits from his career, including "I'll Be Missing You." Combs will release The Love Album: Off the Grid on Sept. 15.

Combs' oldest daughter, Chance Combs, presented the Global Icon award to her father who screamed "This is what's up!"

"You just gotta keep dreaming. I thought I was going to be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but God had other plans," he quipped. "I pray to God that you get to do something you love for 30 years."

