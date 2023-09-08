Trending
Music
Sept. 8, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Nicki Minaj to host, perform at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Nicki Minaj will emcee the MTV VMAs and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Nicki Minaj will emcee the MTV VMAs and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj will return to host the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Friday that Minaj, 40, will emcee the awards show for the second time.

The "Barbie World" rapper will also give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."

"For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners," MTV said in a press release.

"Last Time I Saw You" appears on Minaj's forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. The album also features the single "Super Freaky Girl" and is slated for release Nov. 17.

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Doja Cat, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini and K-pop groups Stray Kids and TXT were previously announced as performers.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, while Shakira will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by SZA with six and Minaj, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each.

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

