Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani is back with a new holiday song.

The 51-year-old singer released the song "Here This Christmas" on Thursday.

"Here This Christmas" appears on the new deluxe edition reissue of Stefani's holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, released Friday. The reissue also features the new single "Sleigh Ride."

In addition, "Here This Christmas" serves as the theme song for the Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. The song is written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle.

"Grateful to have worked w @RyanTedder on this one," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas also includes a song of the same name featuring Stefani's boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton. The couple released the new song "Nobody But You" in January.

Stefani and Shelton have been quarantining during COVID-19 with Stefani's three sons. Stefani dodged questions about a possible engagement during an interview Monday on Today.

"Well, the good news is we still like each other a lot," she said of herself and Shelton. "We'll see what happens, you know what I mean?"

Stefani performed country versions of hit songs Monday evening on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.