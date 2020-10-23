Oct. 23 (UPI) -- British singer Adele gets playful in a promo for her episode of Saturday Night Live.

The NBC sketch comedy series shared a teaser Thursday featuring Adele, musical guest H.E.R. and SNL star Kate McKinnon. Adele will host the show for the first time Saturday.

In the video, Adele introduces herself, saying, "Hi, I'm Adele and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R." McKinnon then asks which "her" Adele is referring to.

"Yes, me. It is I who will be musical guest this week," McKinnon jokes before the three start dancing toward the camera.

In another take, McKinnon uses a British accent to tell viewers to "tune in," prompting Adele to use an American accent.

"Oh my god! No worries, girlfriend," Adele says.

NBC released a photo Wednesday of Adele rehearsing ahead of Saturday's episode.

News broke Sunday that Adele will host the episode.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And absolutely terrified! my first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" Adele said on Instagram.

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she added. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

Adele released her third studio album, 25, in 2015. She is known for the singles "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You" and "Hello."