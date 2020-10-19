Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Voice coach Gwen Stefani says Season 19 feels "natural" and "personal" despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 51-year-old singer and television personality appeared on Monday's episode of Today, where she discussed her experience filming The Voice during the health crisis.

Season 19 features Stefani, her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as coaches. The coaches and the contestants filmed the season with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

On Today, Stefani said filming the season felt surprisingly natural.

"It was actually not as weird as I thought. I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work," the star said. "I thought that it felt unusually, like, normal."

"I think ... the reality part of it felt even more real because there wasn't a lot of people around. It felt like it was just us," she added. "You didn't feel the audience or the cameras or anything, it felt just super natural."

Season 19 will feature fans on screen but no live audience. As a result, Stefani said filming felt "intimate" between the coaches.

"It just felt very relaxed, and there was something fun about that," the singer said. "I think it was probably harder for the contestants because there wasn't the energy of the audience."

"At the same time, I felt like it was just us and them, and really personal. It was awesome," she added.

Stefani has been quarantining with Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. When asked about a possible wedding to Shelton, Stefani said they'll "see what happens."

"Well, the good news is we still like each other a lot," she said. "We'll see what happens, you know what I mean?"

The Voice Season 19 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. Stefani will also appear during the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony, which airs Nov. 7 on HBO.