Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert is back with a new music video.

The 36-year-old singer released a video Wednesday for her song "Settling Down."

Advertisement

In the "Settling Down" video, Lambert is seen spending time with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The couple cuddle in a hammock, take a walk and cook during an intimate night at home.

Lambert answered questions about the video in a fan Q&A. The video is directed by Trey Fanjoy, who filmed Lambert and McLoughlin at their farm outside Nashville.

"I just felt like it was very intimate and kind of set up the lyrics," Lambert said. "She just sort of made it this beautiful fairytale but also very down home and down to earth. It's shot at my happy place with my happy person, so it was a really good day."

Lambert said "Settling Down" speaks to the pull between being married and loving the road.

"I wanted to kind of write a song that kind of spoke to the sentiment of can you have both and is that okay," she said. "And I think the video just compliments the lyrics."

"Settling Down" is the third single from Lambert's seventh studio album, Wildcard, released in November 2019. The album also features the singles "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Bluebird."

Lambert and McLoughlin married at an outdoor wedding in February 2019. Lambert was previously married to fellow singer Blake Shelton, from whom she split in 2015. Shelton is now dating singer Gwen Stefani.