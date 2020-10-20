Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani performed country versions of hit songs from throughout her career in an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the skit on Monday in character as Buck Pinto, who was hosting a fake infomercial for an album titled Gwen's Gone Country.

Advertisement

Stefani delivered country covers of her songs "Don't Speak," "Spiderwebs" and "Hollaback Girl" while wearing a red and white cowgirl outfit.

The singer performed in front of green screen that featured country imagery and sang each song using a country accent.

Stefani also discussed her boyfriend Blake Shelton with Fallon and how she finds the country star to be authentic.

"He is not a phony. That guy is Blake, no matter where you are," Stefani said.

"I bring him to my parents' house, he's him. Like, he doesn't care that it's my dad like he's still Blake. He's so authentic and that's what I love about him."

Stefani and Shelton appear on NBC's The Voice Season 19 alongside fellow judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.