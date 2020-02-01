Mac Miller at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halsey arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eminem's "Music to be Murdered By" is the No. 1 album in the United States. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem's Music to be Murdered By is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Halsey's Manic, followed by the late Mac Miller's Circles at No. 3, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Selena Gomez's Rare at No. 6, Moneybagg Yo's Time Served at No. 7, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 8, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 10.