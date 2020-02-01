Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem's Music to be Murdered By is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Halsey's Manic, followed by the late Mac Miller's Circles at No. 3, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Selena Gomez's Rare at No. 6, Moneybagg Yo's Time Served at No. 7, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 8, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 10.