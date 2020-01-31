Jan. 31 (UPI) -- British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs will release its first new album in 29 years.

The group said Friday on Twitter that it will release the album Made of Rain on May 1.

"THIS IS IT! Our new album 'Made of Rain releases 1st May," the post reads.

In addition, The Psychedelic Furs released the lead single from the album, "Don't Believe."

"Life is short and God is gold / And promises are bought and sold / Everything I never said / Comes crashing on my tiny head," frontman Richard Butler sings.

The Psychedelic Furs also shared plans for a special show May 14 at Royal Albert Hall in London. The group will perform Made of Rain in its entirety, along with greatest hits and fan favorites.

UK! We're also excited to announce a special show @RoyalAlbertHall on 14th May. Pre-order the album from our official store for ticket pre-sale access https://t.co/w2hSgga539#pfurs #madeofrain #jahwobble pic.twitter.com/ZT1N4WhPE2— The Psychedelic Furs (@pfurs) January 31, 2020

Made of Rain is The Psychedelic Furs' first album since World Outside, released in July 1991. The new album features 12 songs: "The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll," "Don't Believe," "You'll Be Mine," "Wrong Train," "This'll Never Be Like Love," "Ash Wednesday," "Come All Ye Faithful," "No-One," "Tiny Hands," "Hide the Medicine," "Turn Your Back on Me" and "Stars."

The Psychedelic Furs formed as a group in 1977. The band went on a lengthy hiatus in the 1990s but regrouped in 2000.