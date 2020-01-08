Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A posthumous album from late rapper Mac Miller is coming next week.

Miller's family announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that Circles, a new album from Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, will debut Jan. 17.

Circles is a follow-up to Miller's album Swimming, released in August 2018. The rapper's family said singer and producer Jon Brion completed the album following Miller's death in September 2018.

"At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle -- Swimming in Circles was the concept," the family shared.

"After [Miller's] passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work," they added.

Miller's family, who posted on his Instagram account, said releasing the album was a "complicated process" with "no right answer." They said future information about the album and Miller's charity will be found at the new account @92tilinfinity.

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was," the family said. "We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Miller died at age 26 of an accidental drug overdose. His death happened a few months after his split from singer Ariana Grande and his arrest for drunk driving, which Grande addressed in the August issue of Vogue.

"By no means was what we had perfect, but ... He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had," she said of Miller.

In September, a third person, Stephen "Stevie" Walker, was arrested on drug charges in connection with Miller's death. Walker is accused of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl to Miller through an intermediary, Cameron Pettit.