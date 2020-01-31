5 Seconds of Summer arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer. The band has announced a new North American tour for 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer announced a new North American tour Friday that will feature The Band Camino as special guests.

The group's No Shame 2020 tour will begin on Aug. 19 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver before wrapping up Sept. 26 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, Calif.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 through Live Nation.

Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the band's upcoming fourth studio album, with the singles "Easier" and "Teeth." 5 Seconds of Summer released their third studio album titled Youngblood in June 2018.

The band consists of Luke Hemmings (vocal, guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals, guitar), Calum Hood (vocals, bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals, drums).

Here is the full schedule for the tour:

Aug. 19 -- Denver at Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis at The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 22 -- Detroit at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 -- Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 25 -- Minneapolis at The Armory

Aug. 26 -- Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 28 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Aug. 29 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 -- Boston at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sept. 3 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 6 -- Allentown, Pa., at Allentown Fair

Sept. 9 -- Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 10 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

Sept. 12 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 -- Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 15 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 17 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 21 -- Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 23 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion