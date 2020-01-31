Jan. 31 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer announced a new North American tour Friday that will feature The Band Camino as special guests.
The group's No Shame 2020 tour will begin on Aug. 19 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver before wrapping up Sept. 26 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, Calif.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 through Live Nation.
Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the band's upcoming fourth studio album, with the singles "Easier" and "Teeth." 5 Seconds of Summer released their third studio album titled Youngblood in June 2018.
The band consists of Luke Hemmings (vocal, guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals, guitar), Calum Hood (vocals, bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals, drums).
Here is the full schedule for the tour:
Aug. 19 -- Denver at Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis at The Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 22 -- Detroit at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 23 -- Toronto at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 25 -- Minneapolis at The Armory
Aug. 26 -- Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 28 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Aug. 29 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 2 -- Boston at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sept. 3 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 6 -- Allentown, Pa., at Allentown Fair
Sept. 9 -- Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 10 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
Sept. 12 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 13 -- Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 15 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 17 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 21 -- Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 23 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion