Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a behind-the-scenes look at its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a "making of" video Friday following the release of its "2YA2YAO!" music video.

The video shows the members of Super Junior filming the intense "2YA2YAO!" video. The group performs its choreographed dance routines and shares a message for its fans, known as ELF.

Super Junior released the "2YA2YAO!" music video Tuesday. The video had received over 4.8 million views as of Friday morning.

"2YA2YAO!" appears on Super Junior's new album, Timeless. The album is a repackaged version of the group's album Time_Slip, released in October.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group is known for the singles "U," "Mr. Simple," "Spy," "Lo Ciento" featuring Leslie Grace and Play-N-Skillz, and "Super Clap."