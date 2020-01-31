Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with a new music video.

The 24-year-old singer shared a video Friday for her new single "Physical."

The "Physical" video features a mix of live-action and animation. Lipa is shown dancing the night away with a man after capturing his heart in the opening scenes.

"Who needs to go to sleep / When I got you next to me? / All night, I'll riot with you / I know you got my back / And you know I got you," Lipa sings.

The video was directed and produced by Canada, a producing duo consisting of Lope Serrano and Nicolás Méndez. Lipa thanked the pair in an Instagram post Friday.

"Physical video is finally out! I've been so so excited, holding onto this one and fizzing until release. I hope you love it as much as I do. So grateful and lucky I got to work with the most incredible team @lopeserranosol @lawebdecanada," she wrote.

"Physical" appears on Lipa's forthcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia. Lipa announced Wednesday that she will release the album April 3.

Future Nostalgia is Lipa's followup to her self-titled debut album, released in June 2017. She is known for the singles "Be the One," "Hotter than Hell," "IDGAF," "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Don't Start Now."