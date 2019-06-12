June 12 (UPI) -- TVXQ! member Yunho is back with new solo music.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, aka U-Know Yunho, released his debut Korean EP, True Colors, and a music video for the single "Follow" on Wednesday.

The "Follow" video has a futuristic vibe as Yunho rides a motorcycle and performs a choreographed dance routine. TVXQ! promoted the video and album Wednesday on Twitter.

"U-KNOW's first solo album 'True Colors' has been released!" the group wrote.

"U-KNOW 'Follow' MV #UKnowYunho #U_Know #Follow #TrueColors," the duo added.

Yunho released his debut Japanese EP, U KNOW Y, in July 2015. He came to fame with TVXQ!, which debuted as a five-person boy band in 2003 and now consists of Yunho and Max Changmin.

TVXQ! is known for the singles "Mirotic," "Keep Your Head Down" and "Catch Me." The duo last released the Japanese album Tomorrow in September.