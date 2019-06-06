June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend joins Japanese boy band Sonar Pocket in a new music video.

The K-pop stars and the J-pop group released a video Thursday for the new single "Oh Difficult."

The video shows GFriend members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji singing and dancing on set with Sonar Pocket's Ko-dai, Eyeron and Matty.

"Oh difficult ~Sonar PocketxGFRIEND MV," GFriend tweeted on its Japanese account.

"Oh Difficult" appears on Sonar Pocket's 32nd single album of the same name, which debuts July 3.

GFriend released its debut Japanese single album, Memoria (Time for the Moon Night), in October. The group followed up with Sunrise in February and Flower/Beautiful in March.

GFriend is known for the singles "Me Gustas Tu," "Rough" and "Navillera." Time for Us, the group's second studio album and most recent Korean release, debuted in January.