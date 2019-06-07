Black Pink celebrated on Twitter after breaking its own record for the fastest video from a K-pop group to reach 400 million views. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

June 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink had another music video pass 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Kill This Love" reached the milestone Friday.

"#BLACKPINK 'Kill This Love' M/V HITS 400 MILLION VIEWS @YouTube #KILLTHISLOVE #KILLTHISLOVEwithBLACKPINK #YG," the group's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted.

"Kill This Love" passed 400 million views 63 days after its release on April 5, making it the fastest video from a K-pop group to reach the milestone. Black Pink held the previous record with "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du," which took 112 days.

The "Kill this Love" video shows a fierce Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa saying goodbye to a bad romance. Black Pink performed the song during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April.

"Kill This Love" appears on Black Pink's EP of the same name. The group is also known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire" and "As If It's Your Last."