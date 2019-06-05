K-pop singer Sunmi voices LGBT support in Amsterdam show

K-pop diva Sunmi speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in London on Thursday. Photo by Yonhap

June 5 (UPI) -- Singer Sunmi voiced her support for LGBT rights in an Amsterstam concert -- a rarity from a K-pop performer.

Wrapped in a rainbow flag, Sunmi told the audience on Tuesday, "I have many different sides of me." She also referred to herself as an "LGBT queen," a fan-given nickname for being one of few K-pop allies to the LGBT community.

Footage of the remark quickly spread on Twitter as fans speculated whether Sunmi was coming out as gay. A clip of the moment had only captured the partial quote, so that it appeared she was referring to herself as "LGBT."

Later in the concert, Sunmi also told the audience "Happy Pride!"

Sunmi later clarified her remarks on Twitter, saying, "I support LGBT, but don't get me wrong guys," with a few laughing emojis attached.

Haha I was saying "I have so many different sides of me like dorky and LGBT queen..." Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) June 4, 2019

While some fans were disappointed that the show was not a coming out moment, the expression of support for LGBT rights is rare in the K-pop industry. Sunmi, a former member of the popular girl group, Wonder Girls, is among few stars who have regularly done it.

MRSHLL was the first K-pop performer to come come out as gay, in 2017. He is followed by Holland, an up-and-coming indie singer.