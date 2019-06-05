'BTS World' mobile game to debut June 25

BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. Fiel Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS says its mobile game will debut in June.

The K-pop group announced in a press release Wednesday it will release BTS World June 25 on iOS and Android.

BTS teamed with Netmarble Corp. on the story-based simulation game. Users play BTS' manager and help guide the boy band to stardom.

BTS World features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game. Players can also interact virtually with BTS members.

Pre-registration for BTS World is open on the game's official website. The site features a playable "mini game" demo, a sneak peek of the "mobile function" that allows players to interact virtually with BTS, and a mini-game.

BTS recorded a new, original soundtrack for BTS World that will be unveiled leading up the the launch. The group teased a first song featuring Jin, Jimin and Jungkook on Tuesday.

BTS last released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. In addition, Jin released his first solo song, "Tonight," this week.