GOT7 teases comeback in 'Spinning Top' video

GOT7 shared the video "Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity" and the date May 20. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 appeared to hint at a comeback in a new video.

The K-pop group shared a mysterious video Thursday titled Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity.

The video shows a top spinning as the background fades to black. The teaser ends with the date May 20 and kick off dates, June 15 and 16, for GOT7's world tour.

"GOT7 <SPINNING TOP: BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY> #GOT7 #GOT7_SPINNINGTOP #GOT7_BETWEEN_SECURITY_AND_INSECURITY #BBMasTopSocial," the group tweeted Thursday.

GOT7 last released the Japanese EP I Won't Let You Go in January. The group's third studio album, Present: You, debuted in September and includes the singles "Lullaby."

GOT7 is nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, along with Ariana Grande, Louis Tomlinson and fellow K-pop acts BTS and EXO. The awards show takes place May 1 in Las Vegas.