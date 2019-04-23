Trending Stories

Jenna Dewan tells John Cena she has become a WWE fan on 'Ellen'
'Amityville Horror' inspiration Lorraine Warren dead at 92
Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Clint Howard
Ryan Reynolds gets sentimental in new 'Detective Pikachu' trailer
'Sesame Street' teaches respect in 'Westworld,' 'Game of Thrones' mashups

Photo Gallery

 
Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson attend 'Avengers' premiere

Latest News

More than half of older dialysis patients die within a year
Varying head colors of Gouldian finches explained by unique evolutionary process
House panel threatens White House staffer with contempt for failing to testify
Eagles DE Chris Long undecided on NFL future
Seahawks trade star DE Frank Clark to Chiefs
 
Back to Article
/