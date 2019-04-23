April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving fans a glimpse of its "Cat & Dog" music video.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, released a clip Tuesday of the cat version of the video.

The preview shows TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai posing with a giant box of pet food.

"#TXT <Cat & Dog> Official Teaser 'Cat' version #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TheDreamChapter #STAR #CatAndDog," the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment wrote on Twitter.

TXT released a clip of the dog version of the video Monday. The preview shows the singers with various cats and dogs.

"Cat & Dog" appears on TXT's debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, which dropped in March. TXT is Big Hit Entertainment's first new group to debut since the successful boy band BTS.

iHeartRadio announced Monday TXT will perform at its 2019 Wango Tango music festival in June. The Jonas Brothers, Halsey and other acts will also take the stage at the event.