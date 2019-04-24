BTS poses during the red carpet ceremony for 2018 MAMA Fan's Choice in Japan in Saitama, Japan, on December 12, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Having set a Guinness World Record for garnering the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of its release, the video of boy band BTS' "Boy With Luv" topped 200 million views on Wednesday.

The music video passed the YouTube milestone at 1:42 p.m., less than 12 days after its release on the evening of April 12.

It is the sensational K-pop boy band's 12th music video that has more than 200 million YouTube views.

The colorful retro-style music video became an instant hit, becoming the fastest YouTube video to hit 100 million views. It took less than 38 hours to achieve that feat.

This translated into three Guinness World Records as the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

"Boy With Luv" is the main track off BTS' Billboard No. 1 album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart for this week, making BTS the first band since the Beatles to score three No. 1s in a single year on the albums chart.

"Boy With Luv" came 8th on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the band's second top-10 song on the chart after "Fake Love" peaked at 10th last year.