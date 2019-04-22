Twice returned with the mini album "Fancy You" and a colorful video for the single "Fancy." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars returned Monday with the EP Fancy You and a music video for the single "Fancy."

The "Fancy" video shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu against a number of colorful backdrops. The group promoted the video in a tweet Monday.

"TWICE 'FANCY' M/V #TWICE #FANCYYOU #FANCY," the post reads.

"Fancy" appears on Fancy You, which also includes the songs "Stuck in My Head," "Girls Like Us," "Hot," "Turn It Up" and "Strawberry." Twice last released the Japanese compilation album #Twice2 in March.

Twice shared plans this month for a new world tour in support of Fancy You. The group will kick off the tour May 25 in Seoul, South Korea, and bring the venture to a close Aug. 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Here's the full list of dates for Twice's new tour:

May 25 - Seoul, South Korea

May 26 - Seoul, South Korea

June 15 - Bangkok, Thailand

June 29 - Manila, Philippines

July 13 - Singapore

July 17 - Los Angeles, Calif.

July 19 - Mexico City, Mexico

July 21 - Newark, N.J.

July 23 - Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 17 - Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia