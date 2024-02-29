1 of 5 | Tom Hardy stars in the new film "The Bikeriders." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is teasing the new film The Bikeriders. The studio shared a trailer for the drama Thursday featuring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. Advertisement

The Bikeriders is inspired by the Danny Lyon photobook documenting the Outlaws MC. The film is written and directed by Jeff Nichols, known for Mud, Midnight Special and Loving.

Hardy and Butler star as Johnny and Benny, two members of the Vandals, a fictional 1960s motorcycle club in Chicago.

The trailer shows Benny (Butler) start to question his future with the club as the organization changes under Johnny's (Hardy) leadership to include running drugs and gambling.

"Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life," an official synopsis reads.

Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus and Boyd Holbrook also star.

The Bikeriders opens in theaters June 21.

