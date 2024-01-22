Lindsay Lohan to star in holiday rom-com 'Our Little Secret'

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan will star in a new holiday romantic comedy at Netflix.
Netflix announced Monday that Lohan will star alongside Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding in the upcoming film Our Little Secret.
The movie follows two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering their current partners are siblings.
The cast also includes Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.
Our Little Secret is written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek. Production is underway, although Netflix has yet to announce a release date.
Lohan will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish. She previously collaborated with Netflix on the 2022 film Falling for Christmas.