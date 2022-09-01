Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 1, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Lindsay Lohan will star in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish" at Netflix. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0acb21d01ed9ce614a134f8ff281e574/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lindsay Lohan will star in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish" at Netflix. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy on Netflix.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Lohan, 36, will have a leading role in the film Irish Wish.

Advertisement

Lohan will play Maddie, a woman in love with her best friend's fiancé.

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Irish Wish is written by Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian, and directed by Janeen Damian.

Lohan is also working with Damian on the upcoming holiday film Falling for Christmas, which premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Irish Wish is part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Lohan is know for such films as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls.

Read More

'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October 'The Morning Show': Tig Notaro to join Season 3 'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Movies // 45 minutes ago
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film "The Swimmers," based on the true story of a pair of sisters from war-torn Syria.
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman in his independent film, "Megalopolis."
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Movies // 3 hours ago
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "A Quiet Place" filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Movies // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Hell of A Cruise" on Wednesday. The documentary explores the COVID-19 outbreak on a Carnival Diamond Princess cruise in January 2020.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new film based on the Stephen King novella and starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix in October.
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage has found his next project: A comedy film from A24 called "Dream Scenario."
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The BFI London Film Festival announced its upcoming lineup of films that will be having their world premiere at the festivities.
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- 2022 is flying by, so here is a list of some of the most anticipated films hitting screens in the last four months of the year.
'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix in October.
Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film
Movies // 2 days ago
Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus will guest star in the NBC movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement