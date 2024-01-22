1 of 5 | Jennifer Hudson and Common discussed their relationship on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" amid dating rumors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Common is opening up about his relationship amid rumors he is dating Jennifer Hudson. The rapper and actor, 51, and Hudson, 42, discussed their relationship Monday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Advertisement

Common had nothing but praise for his partner but did not mention Hudson by name.

"I'm in a relationship that is [with] one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

Common did say his partner is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning (EGOT) performer. Hudson became an EGOT artist in 2022 following her Tony win for A Strange Loop.

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," Common said. "She had to get her own talk show."

Hudson chimed in, saying she "is dating this brother" and is "very happy."

"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common added. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

Common and Hudson were first linked in 2022 and were spotted holding hands in November 2023 in New York.

Hudson subsequently said on CBS Mornings that she is in a "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless."

Common and Hudson star in the upcoming film Breathe.

