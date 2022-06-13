Advertisement
June 13, 2022 / 7:36 AM

'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor

By Karen Butler
1/6
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
Jennifer Hudson and Michael R. Jackson arrive in the press room with a Tony Award at The 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in New York City. Their show "A Strange Loop" won the Tony for Best Musical. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- When Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop on Sunday night, she became one of the rare artists with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, thereby earning "EGOT" distinction.

In the past 15 years, the 40-year-old entertainer won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga, as well as Grammys for Best R&B Album for her self-titled record and Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls.

Hudson is the second Black woman to achieve EGOT status after Whoopi Goldberg in 2002.

Composer Alan Menken was the last artist to accomplish the feat in 2020.

Goldberg and Menken were among the 16 EGOT artists before Hudson joined the club. Among them are Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols and Mel Brooks.

The Tony Awards honor excellence on Broadway.

A Strange Loop was named Best Musical at Sunday's gala, making Hudson's fellow producers Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul Charles Tony winners, as well.

Host Ariana DeBose arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

