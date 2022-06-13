'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor

June 13 (UPI) -- When Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop on Sunday night, she became one of the rare artists with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, thereby earning "EGOT" distinction.
In the past 15 years, the 40-year-old entertainer won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga, as well as Grammys for Best R&B Album for her self-titled record and Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls.