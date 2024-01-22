Trending
Jan. 22, 2024 / 12:13 PM

'Hit Man' teaser: Glen Powell falls for Adria Arjona

By Annie Martin
Glen Powell stars in the new film "Hit Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hit Man.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the action comedy Monday featuring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Hit Man is co-written by Powell and Richard Linklater and directed by Linklater, a filmmaker known for Dazed and Confused, School of Rock and Boyhood.

The film is "inspired by an unbelievable true story" first featured in the Texas Monthly article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

Hit Man follows a hitman (Powell) who "meets his match in a client (Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

The teaser shows Powell and Arjona's characters enjoy pie together at a diner.

Austin Amello, Retta and Molly Bernard also star.

Hit Man premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and screened at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

Powell most recently starred with Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy Anyone but You, while Arjona is known for the series Good Omens and Andor.

