Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 13, 2023 / 12:28 PM

'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress

By Annie Martin
Jack Black returns to voice Po in "Kung Fu Panda 4." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jack Black returns to voice Po in "Kung Fu Panda 4." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Kung Fu Panda 4.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated comedy Wednesday featuring Jack Black.

Advertisement

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a sequel to Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) and the fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The film series follows Po Ping (Black), a panda who is chosen as the Dragon Warrior and becomes the world's most unlikely kung fu master.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and is tasked with finding and training a new Dragon Warrior. His plans are interrupted by the Chameleon (Viola Davis), a wicked, powerful sorceress with the ability to shapeshift.

"So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the from of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The voice cast also includes Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and opens in theaters March 8.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Movies // 30 minutes ago
'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Civil War," a new film from "28 Days Later" writer and "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland, opens in April.
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Movies // 41 minutes ago
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here are 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years.
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics Choice Awards.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" featuring Eddie Murphy ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Movies // 3 hours ago
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Belgian-born French photographer and director Agnès Varda with a Doodle.
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Movies // 4 hours ago
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub and "Monk" creator Andy Breckman discuss the journey to "Mr. Monk's Last Case," streaming on Peacock, and where the film leaves Adrian Monk.
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, co-stars of the new vacation comedy, "The Family Plan," describe very different experiences when asked about real-life road trips they have taken.
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Movies // 18 hours ago
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced a May 10 U.S. release date for "Back to Black," a biopic about late singer Amy Winehouse. Studio Canal will release the film in April in international markets.
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a third trailer for "Dune: Part 2" on Tuesday. The trailer introduces Austin Butler's villain, Feyd-Rautha. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) plot their defense.
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended the New York premiere of their romantic comedy "Anyone But You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. marry at 'cozy' wedding
Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. marry at 'cozy' wedding
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement