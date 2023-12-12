Trending
Dec. 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM

'Blue Eye Samurai': Netflix renews series for Season 2

By Annie Martin

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Eye Samurai will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Monday that it renewed the animated series for Season 2.

Blue Eye Samurai hails from Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) and Amber Noizumi.

The series takes place during the Edo period in Japan and follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), "a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge."

The voice cast also includes Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Kenneth Branagh.

Blue Eye Samurai premiered Nov. 3 on Netflix.

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," Noizumi and Green said in a statement. "We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue."

Erskine also stars in the upcoming live-action series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 film. The show will premiere Feb. 2 on Prime Video.

