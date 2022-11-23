What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows

1/5

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan can now be seen in "Falling for Christmas." Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Thanksgiving turkey hasn't even been carved yet, but there are already signs of Christmas everywhere, especially on television. Here are a few new feel-good films, TV shows and specials -- from the wholesome to the hilarious -- that may help you get in the mood to celebrate the winter holidays. Advertisement

'Spirited' -- AppleTV+

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page and Tracy Morgan put their own contemporary spin on Charles Dickens' classic redemption tale, A Christmas Carol, which is out now.

Reynolds plays Clint Briggs, the film's Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell portrays the Ghost of Christmas Present.

"Imagine Charles Dickens' heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve -- but funnier," an official description reads. "Also, huge musical numbers."

'The Santa Clauses' -- Disney+

Tim Allen returns as the man in red, but this time around, he wants to find a worthy replacement for himself, so he can retire and spend more time with his wife Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their teen children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick). It follows the 1994 blockbuster, The Santa Clause and its 2002 and 2006 sequels. New episodes stream every Wednesday.

'Christmas Story Christmas' -- HBO Max

Peter Billingsley and the kid cast from the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, reunite for this sequel, out now on HBO Max. Grownup Ralphie Parker returns with his wife and children to his old neighborhood in 1973 Indiana to spend the holidays with his mom (Julie Hagerty) after the recent death of his father. Erinn Hayes, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, Zack Ward and Ian Petrella co-star.

'Falling for Christmas' -- Netflix

Lindsay Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress, who suffers from total amnesia after a skiing accident, then finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. The rom-com also features George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores and Chase Ramsey. It's out now on Netflix.

'Christmas with You' -- Netflix

This rom-com follows Angelina (Aimee Garcia), a pop star feeling burnt out by her career, who takes a break to meet a young fan, Christina (Deja Monique Cruz). She then finds inspiration and a romance with Christina's father (Freddie Prinze Jr). It's out now on Netflix.

'A Magical Christmas Village' -- Hallmark Channel

Alison Sweeney plays Summer, an architect and single mom whose mother Vivian (Marlo Thomas) moves in with her family during the holidays. Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village whose scenes seem to then happen in real life. The movie is out now.

'The Noel Diary' -- Netflix

Justin Hartley stars in the adaptation of the Richard Paul Evans novel of the same name, out now on Netflix. He plays Jake Turner, a popular author who returns to his hometown to settle his estranged mother's estate. After meeting Rachel (Barrett Doss), a woman searching for her mother, he finds a chance at love and family. The ensemble includes Treat Williams, James Remar and Essence Atkins.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' -- Disney+

Director Jame Gunn calls this Marvel one-off "totally ridiculous" and "the greatest thing I've ever done in my life." It follows Drax and Mantis (Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff) as they travel to Earth to snag the perfect Christmas gift for series protagonist Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Kevin Bacon co-stars. It streams Friday on Disney+.

'The Hip-Hop Nutcracker' -- Apple TV+

RUN DMC's Rev Run offers a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet, set in New York City. Maria-Clara (Caché Melvin) embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch" Boss ) back together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. It streams Friday on Apple TV+.

'12 Days of Christmas Eve' - - Lifetime

Kelsey Grammer and his daughter, Spencer, star in this tale about a successful businessman whose relationships with his family are suffering when he gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve. Santa gives him 12 chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of the holiday. The movie premieres Saturday.