Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:27 PM

Kelsey Grammer, daughter Spencer to star in Lifetime holiday movie

By Annie Martin
1/4
Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer Grammer will star in the Lifetime movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer Grammer will star in the Lifetime movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer will star in a new Lifetime movie.

Lifetime said in a press release Friday that Grammer, 67, will executive produce and star with Spencer Grammer, his 38-year-old daughter with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, in the holiday movie The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve follows Brian Conway (Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships have really suffered, including with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) and his only granddaughter.

"After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit," an official description reads.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is written by Eirene Tran Donahue and directed by Dustin Rikert. The film is produced by Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions and Johnson Production Group.

"I can't say enough how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it. On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we're making," Grammer said in a statement.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve will premiere as part of Lifetime's It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate.

Grammer will also reprise Fraiser Crane in a Fraiser reboot that got the series greenlight at Paramount+ this week.

