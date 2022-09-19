Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b35f009893c954ff5da69c7893571b28/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Alison Sweeney has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media.

Deadline reported Monday that Sweeney, 46, will star in and produce new films for the network.

Advertisement

"Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years -- both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer," Hallmark Media EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton said. "She's long been a fan favorite, and we can't wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life."

Sweeney said she is "thrilled" to continue her work with Hallmark.

"I'm very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!" the actress said.

Sweeney also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "So grateful to team up with all the talented people at @hallmarkchannel!!!! Thank you."

Sweeney will star in and executive produce the holiday film A Magical Christmas Village, which will premiere this year during the Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

A Magical Christmas Village follows Summer (Sweeney), an architect and single mom whose mother Vivian (Marlo Thomas) moves in with them during the holidays. Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village whose scenes seem to then happen in real life.

Advertisement

Sweeney is best known for playing Sami Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Read More

Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation 'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Movies // 54 minutes ago
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts" actor Nicholas Galitzine will star in "The Idea of You" at Prime Video, a new film based on the Robinne Lee novel.
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Movies // 1 day ago
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last.
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are not involved in the new "Karate Kid" movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sope Dirisu reacted Saturday to news that Keanu Reeves would star in the sequel to the 2005 sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine.
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17 (UPI) -- "Blonde" takes an avant-garde look at Marilyn Monroe's life, but still gets caught up in salacious scandal, undermining Ana de Armas's brilliant performance.
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Movies // 4 days ago
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Screamfest horror film festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Oct. 11 - 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Movies // 4 days ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new horror film starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix.
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Andrea Barber will star in "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane," a new holiday movie produced by her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure.
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Movies // 4 days ago
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement