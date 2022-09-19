Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'

1/4

Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Alison Sweeney has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media. Deadline reported Monday that Sweeney, 46, will star in and produce new films for the network. Advertisement

"Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years -- both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer," Hallmark Media EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton said. "She's long been a fan favorite, and we can't wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life."

Sweeney said she is "thrilled" to continue her work with Hallmark.

"I'm very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!" the actress said.

Sweeney also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "So grateful to team up with all the talented people at @hallmarkchannel!!!! Thank you."

Sweeney will star in and executive produce the holiday film A Magical Christmas Village, which will premiere this year during the Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

A Magical Christmas Village follows Summer (Sweeney), an architect and single mom whose mother Vivian (Marlo Thomas) moves in with them during the holidays. Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village whose scenes seem to then happen in real life.

Sweeney is best known for playing Sami Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.