Oct. 19, 2022 / 11:41 AM

'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star

By Annie Martin

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Christmas with You.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Christmas with You follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star feeling burnt out with her career, who takes a break to meet a young fan, Christina (Deja Monique Cruz). Angelina finds inspiration and a romance with Christina's father (Prinze).

"Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love," an official description reads.

Christmas with You premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Prinze is known for the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and the romantic comedy She's All That. Christmas with You marks the actor's first major on-screen film role in more than 10 years.

"As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn't have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with," Prinze told Netflix's Tudum. "They made me love this business again."

Garcia is known for the series George Lopez, Dexter and Lucifer.

