'Me Time' photo shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have 'wild weekend'

1/5

Kevin Hart stars in the new Netflix comedy film "Me Time." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time. The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the film Wednesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Advertisement

The picture shows Hart and Wahlberg wearing matching tracksuits as they transport a tortoise on a city street.

"When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life," an official description reads.

Me Time is written and directed by John Hamburg and also stars Regina Hall. The movie premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

"I can't wait for you guys to see this film. So many laughs," Hart tweeted.

ME TIME (Aug 26) When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. pic.twitter.com/iHe315UGL9— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 27, 2022

Advertisement

Netflix also gave a look at the new film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Juancho Hernangómez. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who fights to recruit a talented player (Hernangómez) with a rocky past.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in February. Hustle premieres June 10.

HUSTLE (June 8) A down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers a talented street player abroad and brings the phenom to the States without his team's approval. From producers @KingJames and Sandler, also starring @IAMQUEENLATIFAH. pic.twitter.com/WJ2QL6un3J— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 27, 2022

In addition, Netflix released a photo for Day Shift, a new film starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. Foxx plays a hardworking blue-collar dad whose mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Hunting and killing vampires.

Day Shift premieres Aug. 12.

DAY SHIFT (August 12) @iamjamiefoxx stars as a hardworking blue-collar dad whose mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Hunting and killing vampires. Also starring Dave Franco and @SnoopDogg. pic.twitter.com/RDc8LQxV7n— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 27, 2022

Advertisement

Other upcoming projects include The Takedown starring Omar Sy, the animated film The Sea Beast and the sci-fi film Spiderhead featuring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Chris Hemsworth.