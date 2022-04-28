Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 28, 2022 / 11:18 AM

'Me Time' photo shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have 'wild weekend'

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Me Time' photo shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have 'wild weekend'
Kevin Hart stars in the new Netflix comedy film "Me Time." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the film Wednesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Advertisement

The picture shows Hart and Wahlberg wearing matching tracksuits as they transport a tortoise on a city street.

"When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life," an official description reads.

Me Time is written and directed by John Hamburg and also stars Regina Hall. The movie premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

"I can't wait for you guys to see this film. So many laughs," Hart tweeted.

Advertisement

Netflix also gave a look at the new film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Juancho Hernangómez. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who fights to recruit a talented player (Hernangómez) with a rocky past.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in February. Hustle premieres June 10.

In addition, Netflix released a photo for Day Shift, a new film starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. Foxx plays a hardworking blue-collar dad whose mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Hunting and killing vampires.

Day Shift premieres Aug. 12.

Advertisement

Other upcoming projects include The Takedown starring Omar Sy, the animated film The Sea Beast and the sci-fi film Spiderhead featuring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Chris Hemsworth.

Read More

'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film 'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head 'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
April 27 (UPI) -- After years of suspense, Disney on Wednesday revealed the first teaser trailer for director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel and unveiled the movie's official title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson's latest action movie "Memory" forgot to include many action scenes.
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- Classic Disney characters Chip and Dale are back on the case in the new trailer for upcoming film, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
Movies // 1 day ago
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
April 27 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, will open in theaters in September.
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Movies // 1 day ago
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
April 27 (UPI) -- The upcoming live-action "Barbie" film, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023.
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
Movies // 1 day ago
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- 'The Survivor' stars Ben Foster and Vicky Krieps discuss their Holocaust research for the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Foster).
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Batman" is officially getting a sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham's Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves as the director.
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- Justin Lin announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as director of "Fast X," the 10th film in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. He will remain a producer.
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
April 26 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu posted on social media Tuesday that his adaptation of the Broadway musical will be split into two movies, the first arriving in theaters December 2024.
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
Movies // 1 day ago
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
April 26 (UPI) -- "Jerry & Marge Go Large," a new film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, will premiere on Paramount+ in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement