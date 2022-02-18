Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 10:41 AM

'Hustle' teaser trailer: Adam Sandler plays basketball scout

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Hustle' teaser trailer: Adam Sandler plays basketball scout
Adam Sandler arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 in New York City Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hustle.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the sports film Friday featuring Adam Sandler as a down on his luck basketball scout.

The preview shows Sandler's character fight to recruit a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past, played by professional basketball player Juancho Hernangómez.

"Do you love this game? I mean, love it with your whole heart," Sandler questions. "Because if you don't, let's not even bother. Let's not open that door. They're just gonna slam it right in our face."

"I love this game. I live this game," he says. "There's a thousand other guys waiting in the wings who are obsessed with this game. Obsession's gonna beat talent every time. You got all the talent in the world, but are you obsessed?"

Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall also star.

Hustle is written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters and directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler produces with basketball star LeBron James.

"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA," an official synopsis reads.

Hustle premieres June 10 on Netflix.

