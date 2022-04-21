Trending
April 21, 2022 / 1:08 PM

'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
Chris Hemsworth stars in the new sci-fi film "Spiderhead." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spiderhead.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the sci-fi film Thursday featuring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Spiderhead is described as "a mind-bending new movie" following two convicts who willingly let a brilliant visionary experiment on them with emotion-altering drugs in exchange for reduced sentences.

Spiderhead is based on the George Saunders short story "Escape from Spiderhead." The film is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy).

Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, a scientist who performs his experiments on inmates at a remote, state-of-the-art penitentiary.

"He is the genius visionary behind the whole Spiderhead program," Kosinski told Entertainment Weekly. "He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking beneath the surface with him."

Teller and Smollett portray the inmates Jeff and Lizzy, respectively.

"He's a guy that's grappling with a mistake he made in his past and trying to figure out how to move beyond it," Kosinski said of Jeff.

"[Lizzy] has a more mysterious past," he added. "She is drawn to Jeff, and they have a very close relationship, but where he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve she hides her pain with a cheerful persona."

Spiderhead premieres June 17 on Netflix.

Hemsworth will also star in the new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

