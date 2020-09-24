Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for its Father of the Bride reunion.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Thursday after announcing it will host a virtual reunion with the film's cast on its YouTube and Facebook accounts Friday at 6 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

The teaser features footage from the original 1991 film and confirms Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, Martin Short and "a few special guests" will take part in the reunion.

Father of the Bride is based on the 1950 film of the same name and inspired the 1995 sequel Father of the Bride Part II. The reunion is being billed as Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), a mini-sequel to the original movies.

Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote and produced the first two films, wrote and directed the new special.

The reunion will raise funds for the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

What are you doing friday night? We thought so. You are cordially invited to join the Banks family for... pic.twitter.com/Zuk1LIPVfu— Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2020

Other reunions are coming to streaming services amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. HBO Max will host a West Wing reunion, airing Oct. 15, and a reunion featuring the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast.