Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Will Smith and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited to film an upcoming HBO Max special.
Smith, 51, shared photos Thursday on Instagram from the set of the new TV special. Filming took place on the 30th anniversary of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's premiere.
One picture shows Smith posing for a selfie with Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Late actor James Avery was Photoshopped into the group photo.
Another photo shows Smith in conversation with Janet Hubert, who played Vivian Banks, aka Aunt Viv, in Fresh Prince's first three seasons. Reid took over the role in Season 4.
"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we're doin' something for y'all... a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin' soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th," Smith captioned the post.
The Fresh Prince official Instagram account and HBO Max also shared the photos on social media.
Fresh Prince had a six-season run on NBC from 1990 to 1996. The series centered on a fictionalized version of a teenage Smith, who moves from West Philadelphia to Bel Air.
Smith's Westbrook Entertainment announced in August that it would produce a reunion special for HBO Max. The special is expected to air in November.
In addition, the streaming service Peacock has ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, a new drama inspired by Fresh Prince. Smith will serve as an executive producer on the project.
