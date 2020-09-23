Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The cast of beloved '90s film Father of the Bride will reunite during a virtual event this week.

Netflix said Tuesday that it will host a reunion on its YouTube and Facebook accounts Friday at 6 p.m. EDT to raise funds for the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the special from the perspective of Steve Martin's character, George Banks. George gets an e-mail from his daughter, Annie Banks-Mackenzie (Kimberly Williams), featuring photos from her wedding, and an invite to a video call from his son, Matty Banks (Kieran Culkin).

"25 years later, the Banks family returns for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen," text in the video reads.

Netflix has yet to announce which cast members will take part in the event. Father of the Bride starred Martin, Williams, Culkin, Diane Keaton, George Newbern and Martin Short.

Nancy Myers, who co-wrote and produced the film, teased the reunion in an Instagram post last week.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!" she captioned a poster from the movie.

Father of the Bride is a remake of the 1950 film of the same name. The movie opened in theaters in 1991 and inspired the 1995 sequel Father of the Bride Part II, also starring Martin, Keaton and Williams.