Sept. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 15.

Cast members from the iconic political drama, including Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will reunite for a theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode, which will debut two weeks before the real-life, 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Musician and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden is expected to open the program by playing the Emmy-winning show's theme music, and former first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will offer commentary.

It will also include appearances by creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, and the folk rock band, The Avett Brothers, will close out the event.

The project was announced in August. It is intended to raise money for the non-profit When We All Vote, which was founded to increase participation in every election in the United States. Obama is its co-chair.

The West Wing initially ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

