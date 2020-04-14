April 14 (UPI) -- The Hunger Games and three other films will live stream on YouTube for free in the coming weeks.

Lionsgate announced Monday on Twitter that it will live stream The Hunger Games (2012), starring Jennifer Lawrence, Dirty Dancing (1987), featuring Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze, La La Land (2016), with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and John Wick (2014), starring Keanu Reeves, for its "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies" event.

"You wanted us back? We're thinking we're back. 4 weeks, 4 movies. #LionsgateLIVE: A Night At The Movies starts THIS FRIDAY," the post reads.

The Hunger Games will live stream Friday beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Dirty Dancing will follow April 24, with La La Land and John Wick to stream May 1 and 8, respectively.

"A Night at the Movies" will be hosted by actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis will share her movie memories and speak with other stars and YouTube personalities.

The event is meant to entertain people amid the coronavirus pandemic and raise funds for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. Lionsgate will donate to the fund and is encouraging viewers to do the same.

Disney and ABC have also put together an event to help entertain people at home. Disney Family Singalong, a new TV special airing Thursday, will feature performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and other stars.

In addition, Bruce Springsteen shared plans Tuesday for Jersey 4 Jersey, a benefit concert for New Jersey COVID-19 relief that will take place April 22.