April 14 (UPI) -- Singers and New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Halsey will perform a special broadcast for COVID-19 relief within the state.

Springsteen, 70, announced in a video Tuesday on Good Morning America that he will take part in Jersey 4 Jersey, a benefit concert for New Jersey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," the singer said.

"This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the Garden State, and I hope you'll join us," he added.

Springsteen organized the event with the newly-formed New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The fundraiser will air April 22 at 7 p.m. ET on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, E Street Radio on SiriusXM and on several local New Jersey television stations.

Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquan Barkley will also perform.

Actress Drew Barrymore is also contributing to COVID-19 relief efforts. Tuesday on Today, Barrymore discussed the "Beauty United" campaign for doctors, nurses and other frontline responders amid the pandemic.

Barrymore, who created the beauty brand Flower Beauty, has teamed with other beauty company founders, including Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow, to raise money for the Frontline Responders Fund. The campaign has raised more than $6 million for PPE, or personal protective equipment, for health workers.

"This is a moment in time where everyone is putting their sort of separate companies and going to alignment," Barrymore said. "I see a sea of change where network lines and company lines are fading away. This common goal is bringing everyone together."

.@DrewBarrymore is part of a team of 40 beauty brand leaders involved in "Beauty United," a campaign to support the front line responders. She's here with us live to discuss their efforts. pic.twitter.com/gWLVRADpe7— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2020

Rapper Pitbull, singer Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson, actor George Clooney and barrister Amal Clooney, and director and producer Tyler Perry are among the other stars who have contributed to coronavirus relief efforts.