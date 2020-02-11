Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch has a whimsical official poster.

Searchlight Pictures shared a poster for the movie Tuesday featuring illustrated depictions of several characters. The poster is styled to resemble a magazine cover.

Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray are seen in an office, with Swinton holding a book and Wright drinking coffee while sitting at a typewriter.

Adrien Brody is shown holding a briefcase, Benicio Del Toro is seen painting, and Timothée Chalamet is depicted writing in a bathtub.

The film co-stars Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Mathieu Amalric, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe.

The French Dispatch takes place at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional French city in the 20th century. The film has been described as a "love letter to journalists."

Searchlight Pictures will release a first trailer for the movie Wednesday.

The French Dispatch is Anderson's first film since Isle of Dogs, released in 2018. The new movie is written by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

The French Dispatch opens in theaters July 24.